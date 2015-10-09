MUMBAI Oct 9 The promoters of DLF Ltd,
India's biggest listed property developer, will sell their 40
per cent stake in the company's rental business to institutional
investors, DLF said late on Thursday.
The parent company will continue to hold its 60 percent
stake in DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd, the rental business, DLF
said in a filing.
India's market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of
India (SEBI), had imposed a ban on DLF last year for allegedly
misleading investors by withholding information about some of
its units and the criminal cases pending against them in its IPO
prospectus.
The debt-laden developer later won its appeal against the
three-year ban from accessing capital markets imposed by the
regulator, a decision that overturned the country's harshest
ever regulatory punishment.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)