NEW DELHI May 30 DLF Ltd., India's
biggest real estate developer, reported a profit in the fourth
quarter, helped by a gain from the sale of its Amanresorts
luxury hotel chain.
DLF reported a consolidated net profit of 2.20 billion
rupees ($37.3 million) in the January-March quarter compared
with a loss of 41.9 million rupees in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue in the quarter fell 12 percent to 19.69 billion
rupees as the company continues to battle a slowdown in sales of
homes in a sluggish economy.
In February, DLF completed the sale of its Amanresorts
luxury hotel chain back to original owner, Indonesia's Adrian
Zecha, for an enterprise value of around $358 million. The deal
was a part of the company's objective of divesting non-core
assets.
($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Anand
Basu)