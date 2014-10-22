BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
MUMBAI Oct 22 DLF Ltd, India's biggest listed property company, on Wednesday appealed for interim relief from a three-year ban from accessing capital markets by the regulator.
DLF lodged its appeal with the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which will conduct its next hearing on Oct. 30.
In its harshest ever punishment, the Securities and Exchange Board of India barred DLF from capital markets, penalising it for failing to disclose key information at the time of its record-breaking 2007 market listing. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Ryan Woo)
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )