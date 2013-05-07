MUMBAI May 7 India's DLF Ltd is
planning to sell up to 81 million shares and has mandated eight
banks for the institutional placement sale, according to a term
sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The price range and size are yet to be determined, according
to the term sheet, which also did not specify the timeframe.
DLF picked Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan and Standard Chartered, along with CLSA, HSBC, Kotak,
and UBS to handle the sale, according to the term sheet.
DLF shares were up 1.3 percent at 235.80 rupees as of 0404
GMT.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing
by Jijo Jacob)