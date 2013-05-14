(Corrects headline to make clear shares are being sold by DLF)
MUMBAI May 14 A $345 million share sale in
India's biggest real estate company by market value, DLF Ltd
, was fully covered on Tuesday, provisional data from
the Bombay Stock Exchange showed.
By 04:30 p.m. (1100 GMT), the single-day sale to
institutional investors had received bids for 87.14 million
shares. DLF had set a price band of 222 rupees to 233 rupees
each for the offer.
DLF, 78.58 percent owned by its founders, is selling shares
to meet the market regulator's requirement of having at least 25
percent public shareholding, which is mandatory for Indian
listed companies.
Shares in DLF, which is valued by the market at $7.2
billion, closed on Tuesday at 230.25 rupees, down 0.8 percent
from the previous close.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)