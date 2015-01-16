UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 turns profitable at 435-440 million yuan ($70.09-$70.89 million) versus net loss of 24.2 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yjhpHW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.