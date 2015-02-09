UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd
* Says unit and Xinjiang-based advertising firm plans to set up media JV with registered capital of 400 million yuan ($64.03 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DbGODk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2467 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.