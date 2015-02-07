FRANKFURT Feb 7 U.S. hedge fund Elliott denied on Saturday that it had reduced its voting rights in German machine-tool maker DMG Mori Seiki AG, which is the target of a takeover bid by Japan's DMG Mori Seiki.

DMG published a series of official bourse statements late on Friday stating that Elliott's stake had fallen below 5 percent, signalling that the hedge fund had possibly accepted the Japanese offer.

However, Elliot said technical procedures tied to the timing of certain acquisitions had thrown up misleading figures.

"...our position has not fallen below 5 percent since our initial disclosure, and the filing today (Friday) is just a fluke of German disclosure rules," a spokesman for Elliott said in a statement on Saturday.

"We can confirm that Elliott has crossed the threshold of 5 percent in physical shares of DMG Mori Seiki AG on January 27, 2015 and that the position has since not fallen below that threshold," he said.

Japan's DMG Mori Seiki in January offered 27.50 euros ($31) in cash for DMG shares, valuing the company at nearly 2.2 billion euros.

The two firms have expanded their partnership over recent years, with Tokyo-listed DMG increasing its stake in the German business, formerly called Gildemeister, to 24.3 percent in 2013.

The proposed takeover would be one of the biggest to date of a German company by a Japanese peer, creating a business with a combined workforce of 11,600 and about 3.5 billion euros in annual sales.

Under German law, investors must disclose when their holding in a company breaches certain thresholds, the lowest being 3 percent. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Crispian Balmer)