Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, April 7 DMG Mori AG said on Thursday that hedge fund Elliott's holding in the German machine tool maker had shrunk to 0.8 percent from 15.2 percent, a day after it said Japan's DMG Mori Co Ltd had hiked its stake above 75 percent.
DMG Mori AG had declined to say on Wednesday whether its Japanese parent had bought shares from hedge fund Elliott to boost its stake from 60.6 percent previously. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg