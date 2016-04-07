FRANKFURT, April 7 DMG Mori AG said on Thursday that hedge fund Elliott's holding in the German machine tool maker had shrunk to 0.8 percent from 15.2 percent, a day after it said Japan's DMG Mori Co Ltd had hiked its stake above 75 percent.

DMG Mori AG had declined to say on Wednesday whether its Japanese parent had bought shares from hedge fund Elliott to boost its stake from 60.6 percent previously. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)