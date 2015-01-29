DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 29 U.S. hedge fund
Elliott has built a stake of at least 3 percent in German
machine-tool maker DMG Mori Seiki AG, for which
Japanese partner DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd made a takeover
offer last week.
"We have received a voting rights notification from Elliott
and are currently examining it," a spokeswoman for Germany's DMG
told Reuters on Thursday, confirming an earlier report.
Bloomberg had cited sources as saying that Elliott
Management has built up a stake in DMG Mori Seiki. Elliott
declined to comment on the matter.
The spokesman for DMG declined to say how many shares
Elliott held now. Under German law, investors must disclose when
their holding in a company breaches certain thresholds, with the
lowest being 3 percent.
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Additional reporting by Myria
Mildenberger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph
Steitz)