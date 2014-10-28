* Q3 orders fall 3 percent to 531 million euros

* To invest in Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand

* To build automotive assembly centre in Germany (Adds details on regions, planned investments)

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 Cutting-machine toolmaker DMG Mori Seiki plans to pay a higher dividend for 2014 after operating profit rose 27 percent in the first nine months thanks to stable demand in Europe and its German home market.

DMG Mori Seiki also reiterated its full-year forecasts on Tuesday for increases in order intake, sales, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and pretax profit.

"Despite the market environment becoming increasingly difficult because of the macroeconomic uncertainties, we confirm our forecasts," it said. "Premised on these developments, we are planning a higher dividend payment."

DMG said it planned targeted investments to expand its global markets, together with its Japanese partner DMG Mori Seiki Company Ltd, and would focus on smaller markets such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia or Thailand.

The company also said it would build an assembly centre for the automotive industry in the German federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, from which it would supply customers with large-scale serial production systems from spring 2016.

In the third quarter, order intake fell 3 percent to 531 million euros ($675 million), sales rose 4 percent to 528 million euros and EBIT rose 12 percent to 44 million euros, missing the average estimates in a Reuters poll.

DMG shares were indicated up 1 percent ahead of the 0800 GMT Frankfurt market open.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by David Clarke)