FRANKFURT, July 16 Hedge fund Elliott still owns 15.16 percent of German machine-tool maker DMG Mori Seiki , it said on Thursday, after DMG put out various regulatory statements about its voting rights.

An Elliott spokesman said the statements had been prompted by internal shifts in the holding of the shares between its funds.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)