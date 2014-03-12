DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 12 German machine tool maker DMG Mori Seiki announced a bigger than expected dividend increase after posting a 13 percent gain in 2013 net profit.

The company said on Wednesday it would propose raising the dividend for 2013 to 0.50 euros per share from 0.35 euros a year earlier, compared with consensus for 0.42 euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)