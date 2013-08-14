LONDON Aug 14 Jonathan Harmsworth, the Viscount
Rothermere who controls the British mid-market tabloid newspaper
the Daily Mail, on Wednesday made an offer to buy out the
remaining voting shares he does not already own.
Rothermere said in July he had agreed to acquire the voting
shares from another family trust to raise his voting stake to
89.2 percent from the 59.9 percent he previously controlled in
the Daily Mail and General Trust.
He said on Wednesday his group, the Rothermere Continuation
Limited, would now offer the remaining shareholders the
opportunity to exchange their stock on the same terms of 112.5
non-voting shares for every 100 voting shares.
Analysts have previously said they do not expect the change
in voting rights to change the group's strategy because
Rothermere has long held control of the group.
The group has two classes of shares: The DMGT ordinary
shares which represent around 5 percent of the shared capital
and the A shares which represent the rest. People close to the
company said the offer was designed to tidy up the structure and
eliminate any confusion around the two classes of shares.
The non-voting shares in the DMGT, which are also
listed on the London stock exchange and are not directly
affected by the deal, were flat in early morning trade on
Wednesday.
The Daily Mail newspaper was set up by Rothermere's
ancestors in 1896 and now forms part of the group's consumer
business, alongside the Mail on Sunday and Metro, the free daily
newspaper. The DMGT also has a successful business-to-business
media unit group, which includes Euromoney.