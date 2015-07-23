LONDON, July 23 The publisher of the Daily Mail
newspaper and website said it had seen a "marked
deterioration" in the British print advertising market that
would result in full-year results coming in at the lower end of
expectations.
It said total underlying advertising revenues across its DMG
Media unit were down 6 percent in the three months to end-June
compared to last year.
The market expects the Daily Mail & General Trust to report
revenues between 1.82 billion pounds and 1.93 billion pounds and
adjusted pretax profit between 275 million pounds and 292
million pounds, according to the company.
DMGT join rivals Trinity Mirror and Johnston Press
in warning of weaker ad markets.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)