LONDON, July 23 The publisher of the Daily Mail
newspaper and website said it had seen a "marked
deterioration" in the British print advertising market that
would result in full-year results coming in at the lower end of
expectations.
Total underlying advertising revenues across its DMG Media
unit were down 6 percent in the three months to the end of June
compared to last year, the company said
Ad revenue at Mail Online, the biggest newspaper website in
Britain, attracting 25.3 million users in February according to
comScore, grew 7 percent. That was not nearly enough to
compensate for a 13 percent slump at its print titles.
Shares in DMGT fell 8.5 percent to a four-month low of 850.5
pence at 0718 GMT after it joined rivals Trinity Mirror
and Johnston Press in warning of weaker advertising
markets.
Trinity Mirror, the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper,
said in June its print ad revenue fell almost 19 percent in the
first six months of the year. Regional newspaper group Johnston
said it had been hit by weaker advertising, particularly around
national elections in May.
The weak advertising result dragged underlying revenue at
DMGT down 1 percent in the quarter, wiping out earlier gains to
give a flat year-to-date performance.
Analysts at Numis trimmed their forecast for 2015 pretax
profit by about 2 percent to 275.6 million pounds ($430.9
million), reflecting the tougher trading environment, and its
downgrade to Euromoney, majority owned by DMGT, on
Wednesday.
The market expects Daily Mail & General Trust to report
revenues between 1.82 billion pounds and 1.93 billion pounds and
adjusted pretax profit between 275 million pounds and 292
million pounds, according to the company.
($1 = 0.6405 pounds)
