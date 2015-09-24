LONDON, Sept 24 The publisher of the Daily Mail delivered brighter news on advertising on Thursday, with underlying ad revenue rising 5 percent in the four weeks since Aug 23, a strong performance against a 1 percent fall for the year-to-date.

The Daily Mail and General Trust said its underlying revenue for the 11 months to end-August was flat, with growth in its business-to-business operations offsetting weak print advertising and declining circulation volumes at its Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday titles.

Analysts at Numis said the company's shares had been weak going into the trading update, so the group saying it was comfortable with market expectations for its full-year performance should be taken well.

Shares in the group have fallen 24 percent since they reached 16-month highs of 989.5 pence in July.

