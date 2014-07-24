LONDON, July 24 Daily Mail and General Trust
, the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid and Mail
Online website, said underlying revenue grew 3 percent in the
third quarter after a strong performance from its events and
business information units.
Revenue for the three months to end-June came in at 457
million pounds ($778 million), it said on Thursday, with
underlying growth in its business-to-business division of 6
percent offsetting a 1 percent decline in its media division,
where circulation revenues have fallen.
($1 = 0.5873 British Pounds)
