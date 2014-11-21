BRIEF-Repatha demonstrates reduced need for apheresis in patients with high LDL cholesterol
* Repatha (evolocumab) demonstrates reduced need for apheresis in patients with high LDL cholesterol in phase 3 study
Nov 21Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* Announced on Thursday that it has subscribed for 1 mln euros in 1.7 million euros capital increase of Alpha MOS
* Capital increase followes reserved capital increase for DMS in Alpha Mos of 5 million euros on Oct. 28
* Diagnostic Medical Systems now holds 72.88 percent of the shares in Alpha MOS Source text: bit.ly/1BTyuJQ
* Biopharmx Corp - will share scientific data, which will suggest BPX-01 delivers acne-fighting medication to target area safely without systemic side effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sunovion submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for use of Aptiom (eslicarbazepine acetate) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in children 4 years of age and older