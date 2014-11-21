Nov 21Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :

* Announced on Thursday that it has subscribed for 1 mln euros in 1.7 million euros capital increase of Alpha MOS

* Capital increase followes reserved capital increase for DMS in Alpha Mos of 5 million euros on Oct. 28

* Diagnostic Medical Systems now holds 72.88 percent of the shares in Alpha MOS Source text: bit.ly/1BTyuJQ

