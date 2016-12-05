* Recently introduced cross-default clause offers no
protection to holders of old CP
By Ina Zhou
HONG KONG, Dec 5 (IFR) - The challenge of introducing
covenants to protect investors in China's onshore debt market
became clear last week after Dalian Machine Tool Group
triggered a default on commercial paper of 500
million renminbi ($72 million) after one of its subsidiaries
failed to honour bankers' acceptance bills.
The industrial group became the first Chinese borrower to
trigger a cross-default clause since regulators officially
introduced the covenant three months ago.
The move showed that the covenant worked as intended, but
the device actually put some bondholders at a disadvantage.
The particular cross-default clause was only incorporated in
Dalian's CP issue in August, leaving unaffected four other
outstanding notes totalling 3.3 billion renminbi.
Unlike in the international market, where issuers often hold
consent-solicitation exercises to amend the covenants in old
bonds to match new ones, Chinese issuers have not given much
thought to legacy notes when agreeing to attach covenants to new
ones.
"Following the introduction of the investor-protection
mechanism, many new issues this year have come with
cross-default clauses," CICC said in a report.
"However, given that bonds issued earlier did not have such
covenants, investors of old bonds are likely to be in a weaker
position when a cross-default is triggered."
NEW WOUND
Dalian Machine Tools Group, rated AA (Lianhe Credit), said last
week that one of its subsidiaries failed to honour 14 bankers'
acceptance bills, totalling 139 million renminbi, due to delays
in the collection of receivables.
China Bohai Bank, which guaranteed the bills, has repaid
them, but is now owed the money by the Dalian Machine Tools
subsidiary.
The event triggered a default on the 500 million renminbi of
commercial paper as the subsidiary missed the grace period of 10
days, following the maturity date of the bankers' acceptance
bills.
The CP, issued in August, came with a cross-default clause
that will be triggered if the sum of overdue bank borrowings by
the issuer and any of its subsidiaries reaches Rmb100m.
Unlike in the international markets, a cross-default clause
does not necessarily allow immediate redemption, but the issuer
has to convene a bondholders' meeting to discuss solutions,
including redemption, further guarantees or a waiver of default.
Dalian Machine Tools said it was actively looking to raise
funds to repay the bank and would discuss the CP default with
bondholders. However, it did not mention anything about the
other 3.3 billion renminbi outstanding bonds.
The incident opened a new wound for the group, which has
been struggling to plug holes in its finances.
Earlier this month, it was a day late paying principal and
interest on 200 million renminbi of commercial paper due to
"technical reasons".
As bankers' acceptance bills are widely issued by Chinese
companies and default on those bills can quickly expose risks
for bonds, cross-default clauses could potentially create havoc
in the market if the default rate rises sharply on low-rated
bonds, analysts have said.
The National Association of Financial Market Institutional
Investors, the main corporate bond regulator in the interbank
market, officially introduced bond covenants in early September.
"That's why NAFMII adopted bond covenants loosely:
acceleration in bond payment and a concentration of defaults
could lead to a market crash," said a Beijing-based senior
credit analyst.
Dalian Machine Tools Group is based in Dalian in
northeastern Liaoning province. State-owned Dalian Industrial
Development Investment owns a 20 percent stake in the company.
(Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve
Garton)