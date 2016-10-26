HELSINKI Oct 26 Finland's DNA said on Wednesday it would list its shares on Helsinki bourse to expand its ownership structure as the country's third-largest telecom operator looks to boost growth.

The company said its current owners would sell their shares while a primary equity offering of 50 million euros ($54 million) was also being considered, but it did not specify the number of shares or the timing of the issue.

"It is now an ideal time to develop the ownership structure of the company to support its future development," DNA chairman Jarmo Leino said in a statement.

DNA's current largest owners are companies that were previously local phone carriers in Finland. The largest shareholder, Finda Group, owns close to 50 percent of the company.

DNA recorded a turnover of 829 million euros and an operating profit of 73 million euros last year, compared to sales of 832 million euros and an operating profit of 26 million euros in 2014.

For this year, the company said it expects moderate sales growth and 'significant' operating profit growth.

DNA - a rival to Elisa and Telia, said it holds market shares of 26 percent in Finnish mobile communication services, 25 percent in fixed broadband, 39 percent in cable TV and 15 percent in the business-to-business telecom market.

Danske Bank and Morgan Stanley are the joint global coordinators in the contemplated IPO, and J.P. Morgan, Nordea and SEB are the joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.9187 euros)