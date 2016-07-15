HELSINKI, July 15 Finland's third-biggest telecom operator DNA will list on the Helsinki bourse this autumn, Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported on Friday.

Citing three unnamed sources, Helsingin Sanomat said the company had not decided on the exact timing for the listing as yet.

DNA chairman Jarmo Leino did not confirm the listing or comment on its timing to the paper.

The company was not immediately available for further comments.

Chief executive Jukka Leinonen told Reuters in April that the firm's shareholders were mulling a possible flotation, and the company started a formal review to assess a potential market listing in June.

Last year, DNA recorded a turnover of 829 million euros ($922.68 million) and an operating profit of 73 million euros.

DNA is owned by companies that were previously local phone carriers in Finland. The largest shareholder, Finda Group, owns close to 50 percent of the company.

($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)