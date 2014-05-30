OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) -

* Says Moody's ratings agency changed DNB Bank ASA ratings outlook from A1 stable outlook to A1 negative outlook.

* Says changes are due to recently agreed BRRD (Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive) and SRM (Single Resolution Mechanism) in the EU.

