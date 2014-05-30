BRIEF-Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge: successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond
* Issued perpetual Tier 1 bond of 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.3 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.30 percentage points
OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) -
* Says Moody's ratings agency changed DNB Bank ASA ratings outlook from A1 stable outlook to A1 negative outlook.
* Says changes are due to recently agreed BRRD (Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive) and SRM (Single Resolution Mechanism) in the EU.
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 21 march 2017
March 20 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc said on Monday that peer Euronet Worldwide Inc's offer could result in a superior proposal compared to the one from China's Ant Financial Services Group.