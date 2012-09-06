OSLO, Sept 6 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, will not raise any fresh equity to reach its 2015 core capital targets, the bank's Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday.

"First of all, we will not do it by raising any new capital", CFO Bjoern Erik Naess said when explaining how DNB would raise its capital ratio to between 12 and 12.5 percent by 2015. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)