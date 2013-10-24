BRIEF-Folkestone says Folkestone Real Estate Income Fund to sell asset
* Folkestone real estate income fund at oxley to sell asset and wind-up fund
OSLO Oct 24 Norway's largest bank, DNB , will not raise new equity to meet new capital requirements, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We will not get new equity. This is not a theme. We will grow organically. But we must use all means to achieve the capital requirements demanded by the authorities. We must adjust costs, revenues and assess our dividend policy," Rune Bjerke told a new conference. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Folkestone real estate income fund at oxley to sell asset and wind-up fund
* NZX trading system and fix connection issues have been resolved
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but the measure faced a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers, complicating its chances for passage in the U.S. Congress.