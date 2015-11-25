OSLO Nov 25 Norwegian bank DNB's planned sale of one third of its credit card portfolio has been well-received by potential buyers, Chief Financial Officer Bjoern Erik Naess told an investor conference on Wednesday.

DNB said on Nov. 6 it may offload credit cards that are currently provided through external channels, adding that the unit had assets of about 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($692.39 million).

"We've presented that to the market, with quite a lot of interest," Naess said.

Credit cards operated under the DNB brand are not part of the potential sale.

