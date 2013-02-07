Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
OSLO Feb 7 Norway's DNB sees no need to cut dividends or raise equity capital through a share issue ahead of planned new regulation in Norway, its top executive said on Thursday.
"There are no plans to cut dividends or to issue new shares," Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told a news conference.
DNB on Thursday proposed to raise its dividend to 2.10 crowns per share from 2 crowns last year. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.