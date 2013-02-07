OSLO Feb 7 Norway's DNB sees no need to cut dividends or raise equity capital through a share issue ahead of planned new regulation in Norway, its top executive said on Thursday.

"There are no plans to cut dividends or to issue new shares," Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told a news conference.

DNB on Thursday proposed to raise its dividend to 2.10 crowns per share from 2 crowns last year. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)