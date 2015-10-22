OSLO Oct 22 Top Norwegian bank DNB may need an extra year to reach its goal of raising the dividend to 50 percent of earnings, Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told Reuters on Thursday.

The company faces regulatory demands to further increase its capital in 2016, making the goal harder to reach.

"The fact that we now have more clarity on the pillar 2 requirements and also the fact that we have had an increase in the countercyclical buffer of 50 basis points might lead to a postponement for a year, but the target is to get back to the ordinary dividend policy as soon as possible," Bjerke said.

In its second-quarter report, released in July, DNB said it expected to reach a 50 percent payout ratio for 2016, while the third-quarter report on Thursday said it maintained a goal of 50 percent.

"We are trying to return to the normal dividend policy by paying out at least 50 percent a year as soon as possible. It might be in 2016 but it should be in 2017. It remains to be seen how fast we are able to build up the core tier 1 capital to 15 percent," Bjerke said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)