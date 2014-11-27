* Shares down as much as 4 pct

OSLO, Nov 27 Norway's biggest bank DNB said it intends to raise its dividend from next year, and payouts could eventually reach over half of net income but investor expectations of an even clearer roadmap to increased returns caused its shares to fall.

State-controlled DNB, one of Europe's best capitalised banks said it could start raising its dividend sooner than planned while still holding more capital than required by regulators, strengthened by reduced payouts and solid operations.

"DNB's ambition is to gradually increase the dividend payout ratio from the current minimum 25 percent, starting in 2014," the bank said, referring to the dividend to be paid in spring 2015.

Still, DNB shares fell as much as 4 percent and traded down 3.7 percent at 1605 GMT as the market had already priced in a dividend rise and hoped for raised targets.

The bank's shares are up 11 percent this year, outperforming a 1 percent rise in the European banking index.

DNB kept most key targets and forecasts unchanged in an annual strategy update, including a return on equity of over 12 percent "towards 2017 and beyond", and lending growth at 3 to 4 percent annually.

"The share price is falling because expectations were high. But the market is also down," Swedbank analyst Bengt Kirkoen said. "They could have been more clear regarding dividend payments."

DNB said its long-term ambition is to pay out more than 50 percent of its net income in dividends and expects to have 14 percent Tier 1 capital by the end of 2016, above the 13 percent determined by Norwegian regulators.

Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said the bank could eventually consider share buybacks or quarterly dividends once the payout ratio hit 50 percent. He added return on equity target was the top priority.

Analysts expect DNB to pay out 29 percent of its 2014 net income in dividends and 38 percent of its 2015 net income, according to Thomson Reuters data. Investors were also looking for an increase in the return on equity target after the bank has been well above target in recent quarters.

"We expect to make slight positive estimate revisions following the (presentation), but expect minor estimate changes for consensus," Pareto Securities said in a note to clients.

At the end of the third quarter, its core Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.6 percent, putting it within striking distance of the end-2016 regulatory minimum.

DNB added that it now aims to cut its cost to income ratio to 40 percent by 2017 from around 45 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik and David Evans)