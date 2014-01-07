BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
OSLO Jan 7 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, will book an 819 million crown ($132.85 million) accounting loss in the fourth quarter on basis swaps connected to funding, down from a gain of 235 million a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.
For all of 2013, basis swaps will have a negative effect of 1.36 billion crowns, down from a 1.69 billion negative affect the year before.
Basis swaps, are hedging instruments related to the bank's long-term foreign currency funding and over the lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect. ($1 = 6.1648 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)