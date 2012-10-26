OSLO Oct 26 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, expects to pay between 700 million and 800 million crowns ($121.4 mln-$138.7 mln) per year into the country's bank deposit guarantee fund, it said on Friday.

"This will add to the burden for Norwegian banks," spokesman Thomas Midteide said. "Last time (in 2010) we paid between 700 million and 800 million crowns into the fund, so that is our starting point for what we think we will pay. "

The Finance Ministry announced on Friday that it will ask banks to make more regular contributions to fund, scrapping previous exemptions, to reduce systemic risk in the sector. ($1 = 5.7686 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)