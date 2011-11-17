* Analyst: No buyers in current environment
* Analyst: Sale could come in 1-2 years
* Shares -0.9 pct, in line with market
OSLO, Nov 17 Norwegian lender DBN
has given up plans to sell its Polish unit, the firm said on
Thursday, but the sale could be back on the agenda once European
market turbulence eases, analysts said.
DNB, Norway's top lender and one of Scandinavia's top banks
with a market capitalisation of $17.9 billion, had been trying
to sell the Polish firm because it was too small and it aimed to
focus on the Baltic States, which had shown healthier
development since the financial crisis.
"DNB has resolved to continue its presence in Poland and
build a long-term strategy in close cooperation with the local
management," the company added in a statement.
With assets of 9.6 billion polish zlotys ($2.9 billion) at
the end of last year, the Polish bank was among the small
players in the country and not a significant contributor to
earnings for DNB, which derives 80 percent of its income from
Norway.
"The most likely situation is that they just didn't find a
buyer at the right price ... look around, this is not the time
you see banks acquiring things," said Danske Markets analyst Per
Groenborg.
Banks around Europe are considering the sale of non-core
assets to bulk up balance sheets to build up buffers amid the
euro zone debt crisis and in preparation for Basel III
requirements.
"It's not of the size that would have made a significant
impact on their capital position ... but I wouldn't be surprised
if a buyer popped up in a year or two and they sold," Groenborg
added.
($1 = 3.272 Polish Zlotys)
