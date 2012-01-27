(Adds DNB comment, details on facility)

OSLO Jan 27 DNB, a major lender to the global shipping industry, said it was "comfortable" with its loans to the crippled sector but acknowledged exposure to an Indonesian tanker company teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.

Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping company, PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk , said on Friday weak freight rates and the global economic downturn meant it had to stop making payments on $2 billion in debts.

"We are part of one of the (lending) syndicates, but we cannot comment on particular clients or the volumes," DNB spokesman Thomas Midteide told Reuters.

"We are generally still comfortable with our shipping portfolio, even though the industry is facing tough times."

Six banks - DNB, Nordea, SCB, NIBC, ING and BNP Paribas - provided Berlian Laju a $685 million facility in February last year, the Indonesian company has said.

Sweden's SEB joined the consortium in May, according to Berlian Laju's latest quarterly report.

The facility is secured by 40 of Berlian Laju's existing ships and three ships under construction.

Nordea and NIBC declined to comment, while SEB, ING and BNP were not immediately available for a comment.

Berlian's announcement put the company at risk of a default rating from Fitch.

Berlian's announcement put the company at risk of a default rating from Fitch.

The Indonesian company's woes, which it said included high fuel coats and other operating costs, have already driven other shipping firms to the wall.