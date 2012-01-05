* 2 bln euro debt issued on "pretty good" terms
* Earnings target maintained but will be more difficult
* Sees no repeat of 2008 market freeze
(Adds detail, background)
OSLO, Jan 5 DNB, Norway's biggest
lender expects higher funding costs and turbulent market to
remain in 2012 which will make achieving its 2012 targets more
difficult, Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said on Thursday.
DNB continued to target pretax profit before loan losses of
22-25 billion crowns ($3.7 billion - $4.2 billion) for this year
but the turbulence on global and particularly European markets
is impacting the entire banking sector, Bjerke told Reuters on
the sideline of a conference.
"The funding market in Norway will look pretty much like it
did in the second half of 2011," he said. "It will be a liquid
market but costs are higher."
DNB, one of the healthiest lenders in the Nordics, issued 2
billion euros worth of debt on Wednesday at what Bjerke said
were "pretty good funding terms."
Norway's banks are well capitalised and their loan book is
among the healthiest in Europe as Norway sits on a budget
surplus, no debt and healthy growth.
Although its households are among the most indebted in the
world with a debt to income ratio at around 200 percent, solid
income and house price growth has insulated the banking sector.
Bjerke said he did not expect a repeat of 2008 when credit
markets froze up worldwide as market players have learned their
lesson and are better prepared.
"I am much more optimistic about the outlook of the global
economic than I was during the autumn," he added to TV 2, citing
the positive signs seen in the U.S. economy.
Bjerke added DNB does not plan to cut back lending to improve
its capital position.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)