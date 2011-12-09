OSLO Dec 9 DNB, Norway's biggest lender, will need no fresh external capital to meet the European Banking Authority's fresh capital requirements, the company said in a statement.

"The EBA has set the limit for common equity Tier 1 capital at minimum 9 percent. According to the recapitalisation exercise, DNB Bank ASA has a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 7.82 percent," the bank said.

"The Group raised this level to 9 percent with immediate effect using available internal funds during Q4," it added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)