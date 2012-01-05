OSLO Jan 5 DNB, Norway's biggest lender, is maintaining its 2012 earnings target but the global market turbulence of 2011 will make achieving the target more difficult, Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said on Thursday.

He added that he expected financing costs to remain elevated, in line with the rise seen in the second half of 2011 and predicted DNB would not cut back its lending activity to meet capital requirements.

DNB targets a pretax profit before loan losses of 22-25 billion crowns ($3.7 billion - $4.2 billion) for 2012. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)