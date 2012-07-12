OSLO, July 12 DNB, Norway's biggest
bank, reported a 29 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on
Thursday, beating expectations, thanks to gains on derivative
contracts.
DNB, one of the biggest lenders to the global shipping
industry, said its quarterly net profit rose to 4.58 billion
Norwegian crowns ($749.6 million) from 3.55 billion crowns a
year earlier, beating market expectations for 3.81 billion
crowns.
The figures includes gains from basis swaps of 1.08 billion
crowns, reversing some of the negative impact such derivative
contracts had in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, DNB's net interest income rose to 6.63 billion
crowns, from 6.05 billion in the April-June period last year,
shy of analysts' mean forecast for 6.71 billion.
($1 = 6.1100 Norwegian crowns)
