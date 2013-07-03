BRIEF-Cifi Holdings Group Co says Feb contracted sales amounted to about rmb5.50 bln
* In February , group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb5.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, July 3 DNB says: * Sees swap impact in the second quarter of 2013 * Says in the second quarter of 2013, the DNB Group will record a negative
effect of basis swaps connected to funding of NOK 89 million ($14.64 million) * For the full year 2012 and the first quarter of 2013, there were negative effects of basis swaps of approximately NOK 1687 million and NOK 233 million, respectively (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. non-profit Accion International and venture capital firm Quona Capital Management Ltd have raised $141 million for a new fund that will invest in financial technology startups that provide services to underserved consumers and businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable/F1+) CHF150m of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation follows the downgrade of Kiwibank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-', from 'AA', due to the removal of the New Zealand Post (NZ Post) guarantee. The removal was the final stage of an October 2016 shareholder change that