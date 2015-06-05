OSLO, June 5 Seven Norwegian municipalities agreed on Friday to pay the country's biggest bank DNB 650 million Norwegian crowns ($83.75 million) to settle a case in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The settlement will reduce DNB's pre-tax operating profit by 159 million crowns in the second quarter of 2015, the bank said in a statement.

In 2007 the municipalities lost millions of dollars after using loans to buy highly leveraged U.S. securities from Citigroup after advise from Terra Securities. ($1 = 7.7609 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)