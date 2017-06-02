UPDATE 8-Saudi king empowers young reformer son in succession shake-up
* King asks Saudis to pledge loyalty (Adds Trump, Boris Johnson, allegiance pledging)
OSLO, June 2 Norway's Consumer Council must be allowed to proceed with a class action lawsuit against top bank DNB on behalf of 180,000 customers, the Borgarting appeals court ruled on Friday, affirming the decision of a lower court.
DNB will consider whether to appeal against the decision, a spokesman said.
The bank had argued that the case to reclaim some 690 million Norwegian crowns ($81.84 million) on behalf of investors in funds it managed did not fit the requirements for a class action lawsuit.
The case centres on whether DNB, charging customers for so-called active fund management, had in fact covertly been tracking a stock index - a claim DNB denies.
($1 = 8.4315 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* King asks Saudis to pledge loyalty (Adds Trump, Boris Johnson, allegiance pledging)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stock fund flows rebounded in the latest week, providing succor to markets after multibillion dollar withdrawals in the prior week, data from trade group Investment Company Institute (ICI) showed on Wednesday. Equity funds based in the United States pulled in $27.3 billion during the week ended June 14, driven chiefly by demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Debt funds attracted $7.7 billion in their 25th straight week of infl
BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil's Attorney General's office requested on Wednesday that the state auditing court freeze the assets belonging to JBS SA and its controlling shareholders, in the latest round of jostling between the government and the world's No. 1 meatpacker.