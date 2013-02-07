Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
OSLO Feb 7 Norway's DNB expect that its 2013 loan losses will be in the range of 23-26 basis points of the total lending volume, the company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
The losses were then likely to be in an interval 3-4 billion crowns ($547-$729 million) in 2013, from 3.2 billion in 2012, Chief Financial Officer Bjoern Naess told a news conference. ($1 = 5.4892 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.