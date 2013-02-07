OSLO Feb 7 Norway's DNB expect that its 2013 loan losses will be in the range of 23-26 basis points of the total lending volume, the company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The losses were then likely to be in an interval 3-4 billion crowns ($547-$729 million) in 2013, from 3.2 billion in 2012, Chief Financial Officer Bjoern Naess told a news conference. ($1 = 5.4892 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)