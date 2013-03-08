* Lifts mortgage, other rates by 0.3 pct point

* Property market already overheating (Adds detail, background)

OSLO, March 8 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, raised its mortgage rates on Friday because of an expected tightening in capital requirements, taking pressure off the central bank to hike its own benchmark rate.

DNB hiked many of its rates by up to 0.3 percentage point, expecting the government to sharply raise the risk weight rules on residential mortgages and forcing banks to hold more capital on home loans, it said in a statement on Friday.

The bank's move will be welcome news for Norges Bank, which has signalled a rate hike between March and September because it fears that cheap credit is overheating a housing market that is already under pressure from the country's oil boom.

Norwegian housing prices hit new records month after month as rapid income growth, low unemployment and high immigration keep pressure on the property market.

The construction sector is working at full capacity but built 10,000 fewer units than needed in each of the past three years, the central bank said earlier.

But the central bank has also been reluctant to hike because any rate increase would push its already strong crown currency even stronger, reducing inflation even as it is expected to undershoot the bank's target for years to come.

Norges Bank will announce its first rate decision in three months on Thursday, and analysts expect the bank to keep rates on hold and announce a delay in the rate hike, possibly to the end of the year.

DNB's hike will be effective immediately on new loans and end-April for existing loans. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)