OSLO, July 12 Norway's DNB, the Nordic
country's biggest bank, expects its net interest income to
continue to grow in the coming quarters, its chief financial
officer said on Thursday.
"We now have a solid base for seeing net interest income
growing going forward," Chief Financial Officer Bjoern Erik
Naess told a news conference. "We believe in a positive
development in the coming quarters this year."
He added that DNB remained comfortable with its guidance for
shipping-related loan losses, expecting these to increase
somewhat going forward, in line with earlier statements.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Victoria Klesty)