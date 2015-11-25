(Adds analyst comment, lending growth, share price)

OSLO Nov 25 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, plans to reach its long-term dividend target in 2017, it said on Wednesday, confirming a one-year delay hinted at last month.

In a strategy update, the bank kept its goal for return on equity, helping to send its shares up by around two percent in early afternoon trade.

DNB said it planned to pay a dividend of around 30 percent of its net profit for 2015, 30-50 percent for 2016 and to reach its long-term target of more than 50 percent in 2017. Its previous goal was to hit that level in 2016.

Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said last month the long-term goal would be hit in either 2016 or 2017.

Increased regulatory demands have forced DNB to build more capital than it had anticipated a year ago, and the bank is now targeting a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of about 15 percent from the end of 2016 against a previous target of 14 percent.

By the end of 2017, the CET1 will be raised to 15.5 percent, it added.

"I am more confident that DNB will reach the capital requirements, and that means more confidence in DNB reaching their dividend target as well," SpareBank 1 Markets analyst Nils Christian Oeyen said.

By 1200 GMT, DNB's shares were up 2.2 percent in Oslo, beating a 0.4 percent rise in Norway's benchmark index and a 0.6 percent increase in the European banking sector index.

DNB said it maintained its target for a 12 percent return on equity, even though this would be harder to reach under the tightened capital regulations.

To help achieve its goals, the bank will spend around 1.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($139 million) from 2016 to 2018 on cost saving measures, while lending growth was planned at around 2-3 percent per year.

DNB, a big lender to Norway's massive offshore oil and gas sector, said its direct exposure to oil was "manageable" despite the slump in crude prices.

"DNB does not expect significant secondary effects from reduced oil and gas activity," it said, adding the weakening of the crown currency had fueled growth in non-oil industries.

($1 = 8.6521 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)