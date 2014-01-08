BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
OSLO Jan 8 DNB, Norway's top bank, performed in line with its targets in the fourth quarter of 2013, Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said on Wednesday.
"There is a bit less momentum in the economy now than last year," Bjerke told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference. "But there's positive growth, only a slight increase in unemployment, interest rates remain low so there's little reason to fear a drastic drop in housing prices."
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: