OSLO Jan 8 DNB, Norway's top bank, performed in line with its targets in the fourth quarter of 2013, Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said on Wednesday.

"There is a bit less momentum in the economy now than last year," Bjerke told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference. "But there's positive growth, only a slight increase in unemployment, interest rates remain low so there's little reason to fear a drastic drop in housing prices."

