BRIEF-Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings
OSLO Nov 21 Norwegian lender DNB lowered its dividend guidance and said it would need more capital but it also lowered its loan loss expectation and kept its guidance on return on equity unchanged.
DNB said it would keep the dividend payout ratio at around 25 percent until 2016, a year longer than earlier predicted, before the payout would return to around 50 percent.
The firm said was on track to meet its 2015 targets but it was now shifting towards a single 2016 target of return of equity over 12 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.