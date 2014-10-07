Oct 7 DNB says:

* In the third quarter 2014, the DNB group will record a positive effect of basis swaps connected to funding of approximately 449 million crowns ($69.25 million).

* In the third quarter of 2013, there was a negative effect of basis swaps of 223 million crowns. (1 US dollar = 6.4833 Norwegian krone)