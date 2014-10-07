RPT-Latin America struggles to stem pricey fuel imports
* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming years
Oct 7 DNB says:
* In the third quarter 2014, the DNB group will record a positive effect of basis swaps connected to funding of approximately 449 million crowns ($69.25 million).
* In the third quarter of 2013, there was a negative effect of basis swaps of 223 million crowns. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.4833 Norwegian krone)
* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming years
* FY 2016 net profit of 2.28 billion roubles ($39.44 million)versus loss of 16.48 billion roubles year ago
NEW YORK, March 17 Health Savings Accounts feature prominently in the new healthcare bill being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives, with a variety of changes in store.