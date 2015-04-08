BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
April 8 DNB Asa
* In q1 of 2015, DNB Group will record a positive effect of basis swaps connected to funding of approximately nok 1,810 million
* In q1 of 2014, there was a negative effect of basis swaps of nok 596 million
* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian kroner. These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.