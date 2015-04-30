BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
OSLO, April 30 DNB, Norway's largest bank, reported first-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations on Thursday and maintained its lending growth outlook, despite a major slowdown in economic growth.
DNB's pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose to 9.27 billion crowns ($1.23 billion) from 7.38 billion crowns a year ago, slightly ahead of forecasts for 9.18 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"Lending volumes are expected to increase at an annual rate of 3 to 4 per cent, provided that exchange rates remain stable," DNB said. "Volume-weighted spreads are expected to be constant."
Its net interest income rose to 8.59 billion crowns from 7.69 billion crowns a year ago, in line with expectations for 8.57 billion crowns. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.