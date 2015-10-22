BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
OSLO Oct 22 DNB, Norway's largest bank, said it would target a capital ratio target of 15 percent by the end of next year, against 13.5 percent by the end of this year as it reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday.
DNB's pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose to 8.1 billion crowns ($990.47 million) from 7.6 billion crowns a year ago, sligthly above forecasts for 8.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..
The bank said its dividend policy was unchanged. ($1 = 8.1779 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.